Syracuse and Cornell meet in the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament Third Round. This game will take place at SU Soccer Stadium in Syracuse. The home team knows what it's like to play tough games in the tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this College Soccer game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Syracuse had to fight to the bitter end against Penn State during the Second Round game, that game ended 2-1 (extra time). The 2022 season was good for Syracuse with a record of 15-2-4 overall and 5-1-2 within the conference.

Cornell enter the third round as the No. 14 team in the nation, they won in the second round against Maryland 2-1 at home. Cornell's record in 2022 was good at 14-3-1 overall and 5-1-1 against conference rivals.

Syracuse vs Cornell: Date

Syracuse and Cornell play for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament Third Round on Sunday, November 27 at SU Soccer Stadium in Syracuse. This will be one of the closest games of the day, but the home team is likely to be favored a bit more.

Syracuse vs Cornell: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Syracuse vs Cornell at the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament Third Round

This game for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament Third Round, Syracuse and Cornell at the SU Soccer Stadium in Syracuse on Sunday, November 27, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN+

