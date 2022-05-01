Talleres and Flamengo clash at Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in their fourth match of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group H. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the US.

Talleres and Flamengo will face each other at Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium (Cordoba, Argentina) on Matchday 4 of 2022 Copa Libertadores group stage. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, location TV Channel, Live Stream in the United States. To watch it in the US, tune in to FuboTV (free trial).

Flamengo lead Group H standings with 9 points. El Mengão are the only team in the group that have won all its games. In its last Copa Libertadores match, the team managed by Paulo Sousa defeated Universidad Católica 3-2, thus achieving the first victory in the history of the Brazilian team on Chilean territory.

On the other hand, Talleres are second in the group's standings with 6 points, and a victory over Flamengo would assure them a place in the round of 16. In its last Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional match, Talleres beat Atletico Tucuman 3-0.

Talleres vs Flamengo: Date

Talleres and Flamengo will meet at Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium on Wednesday, May 4, on Matchday 4 of 2022 Copa Libertadores group stage. The last time they met was on April 12, on Matchday 2, when El Mengão won 3-1.

Talleres vs Flamengo: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV channels in the US to watch Talleres vs Flamengo

The game to be played between Talleres and Flamengo on Matchday 4 of 2022 Copa Libertadores group stage will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.