Where to watch Talleres vs River Plate in the USA: 2024 Copa Libertadores

Talleres will receive River Plate in the first leg of the 2024 Copa Libertadores round of 16. Fans in the USA can catch all the action live—here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch or stream the game.

It’s shaping up to be an intense showdown between two of Argentina’s top teams, with a series that promises high stakes and fierce competition. Talleres, who have proven their mettle in both the Copa Libertadores group stage and the resumed Argentine League, will be looking to continue their strong run. Their recent performances have established them as a formidable force, making this upcoming clash one to watch.

However, Talleres now face their toughest test yet as they go head-to-head with River Plate, a team widely regarded as a top contender for the title. Under the guidance of the legendary Marcelo Gallardo, River Plate will be aiming to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. But getting past a resilient Talleres side from Cordoba will be no easy task, setting the stage for what could be an epic encounter.

When will the Talleres vs River Plate match be played?

The 2024 Copa Libertadores Round of 16 action will be played this Wednesday, August 14, with Talleres facing off against River Plate in the first leg. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM (ET).

Ruben Botta of Club Atletico Talleres – IMAGO / SOPA Images

Talleres vs River Plate: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Talleres vs River Plate in the USA

The 2024 Copa Libertadores showdown between Talleres and River Plate will be available to U.S. viewers on Fubo, which offers a free trial for new subscribers. Fans can also catch the action on Fanatiz USA or beIN SPORTS, providing multiple options to enjoy the match.

