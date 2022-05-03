The leaders of group H, Flamengo visit Talleres in what will be the fourth game of both in this group stage of the Copa Libertadores. Find out how to watch or live stream the game free, the preview, prediction and odds in the United States.

Talleres will host Flamengo, the leaders of Group H, for Matchday 4 of the Copa Libertadores Group Stage. Find here all you need to know about this Libertadores game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The first and second of Group H will play a duel that can begin to define things. In the case of Flamengo, a victory would leave them with 12 points and the only way they could be eliminated would be if their rival in this game and U. Catolica won all their remaining games and the Brazilians lost all of them, leaving them with worst goal difference. In other words, won pretty much ensure passage to the round of 16.

Talleres, meanwhile, have a good run in the Copa Libertadores. It was known that Flamengo was the power of the group and therefore it is not surprising that in Brazil the Argentine team lost. However, they won both games against the other two group rivals (U. Catolica and Sporting Cristal), which for now leaves them with good chances. With a tie, they would maintain second place, so it is likely that the "T" will not look badly on seeking that result.

Talleres vs Flamengo: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Cordoba, Argentina

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Talleres vs Flamengo: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Talleres vs Flamengo: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The only game recorded in all of history between these two rivals is the one they played on April 12 in Matchday 2 of the group stage of the current edition of the Copa Libertadores in Brazil, with victory for the team. local by 3-1. Before that there was no other game, at least in official competitions.

But there are recorded games of Talleres playing against Brazilian rivals (they played 13 games, with 4 wins for Talleres, 3 draws and 6 losses); and from Flamengo facing Argentine teams (38 matches with 16 wins, 13 draws and 9 losses) where perhaps the most remembered is the 2019 Copa Libertadores final in which they beat River Plate 2-1.

How to watch or live stream Talleres vs Flamengo in the US

Talleres vs Flamengo: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Flamengo are the favorite with -112 odds, while Talleres have +333. A tie would finish in a +245 payout.

Caliente Talleres +333 Tie +245 Flamengo -112

*Odds via Caliente