In addition to the game between Flamenco and U. Catolica, Matchday 3 of Group H will have this duel between Talleres and Sporting Cristal. Find here all you need to know about this Conmebol Libertadores game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals want to return to victory soon after their defeat in Brazil against Flamenco by 3-1. They have a very good chance to do so against probably the weakest team in the group, Sporting Cristal. The Argentine team won a key duel in Matchday 1 at home against U. Catolica, and winning this game will be vital to be able to stay in second place in the group.

On the Sporting Cristal side, they knew that they had a complicated group, and this may be one of their last chances to fight for a place in the round of 16 of the Conmebol Libertadores. A defeat will almost certainly force them to fight for a more modest objective: to stay in third place in order to play in the Copa Sudamericana.

Talleres vs Sporting Cristal: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, Cordoba, Argentina

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Talleres vs Sporting Cristal: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Talleres vs Sporting Cristal: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Talleres de Cordoba has never faced a Peruvian team in history, so this will be the first time that has happened. However, Sporting Cristal does have a long history against Argentine teams, with Racing Club being the team they faced the most times.

In total they played 54 games with 14 wins, 8 draws and 32 losses. That is to say, the numbers of the Peruvian team against Argentine teams are not very encouraging, which is an encouraging fact for Talleres, although of course they should not be overconfident.

How to watch or live stream Talleres vs Sporting Cristal in the US

The game that will be played this Tuesday, April 26 at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium for the group stage of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores between Talleres and Sporting Cristal will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Talleres vs Sporting Cristal: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Talleres are the favorite with -200 odds, while Sporting Cristal have +600. A tie would finish in a +295 payout.

Caliente Talleres -200 Tie +295 Sporting Cristal +600

*Odds via Caliente