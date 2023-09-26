The Barcelona gem whose market value rose to €50m under Xavi Hernandez

Xavi Hernandez‘s return as manager was what Barcelona needed to get back on their feet. When the Spaniard came back home, the club was going through an identity crisis that resulted in poor results on the field.

It hasn’t been easy, but the outlook now is completely different to November 2021. Not only did Barca return to glory days, but they’re once again an attractive destination for the biggest names on Earth.

On top of that, more La Masia graduates have made their way to the first team. Xavi’s tenure has so far seen the likes of Gavi and Pedri make a name for themselves in world soccer.

Alejandro Balde’s worth increases €45m under Xavi’s tenure

Alejandro Balde is one of the academy players who has benefited from Xavi’s arrival, with his market value increasing by €45 million since the Spanish manager took charge.

According to Transfermarkt, the left-back was worth €5 million in October 2021, whereas his current value is €50 million. At 19, the future looks bright for the Spain international.

How many titles has Xavi won as Barcelona coach?

Xavi Hernandez has so far won two trophies as Barcelona manager, leading the club to LaLiga and Spanish Super Cup titles in the 2022/23 season.