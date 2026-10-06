The different jersey Lionel Messi is wearing today for Argentina farewell game vs Benin

Lionel Messi‘s farewell match will be a memorable occasion in an international friendly against Benin, where he can expand his historic list of national teams he has scored against. However, a standout detail that will draw attention is that he will wear a distinct Argentina jersey for his farewell, leaving the No. 10 unassigned as candidates already emerge to inherit it.

The star from Rosario will wear a special jersey for the match, with Adidas revealing details and images of the exclusive collection, which is already on sale. Additionally, the official account of the Argentina national team posted a photo from the locker room showing the captain’s armband: it will be red and black, a nod to Newell’s, his childhood club.

The design features three wide stripes—two light blue and one white—with black collar and sleeve trim, while the numbers on the front and back and the surname appear in gold. The Sol de Mayo, a symbol of the Argentine flag, also appears on the back. The Rosario star—emblem of the Albiceleste at the last World Cup—decided to retire from the national team following a historic 21-year run after marking a before-and-after in his country.

Advertisement

Messi’s grand farewell

The jersey was presented by Messi himself weeks ago on his official Instagram account with a video accompanied by an emotional message: “Last match… A jersey for a lifetime.” In the footage, he is seen placing a pair of boots on an armchair before swapping his 2026 World Cup Argentina shirt on a hanger for the new model. The kit was subsequently showcased by the AFA as well.

#AD10S 🐐



🎇 Está iluminado desde que nació 🙌



🔟 Te amamos, capi 🫶 pic.twitter.com/slGY1DlORa — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) October 6, 2026

thank you, Argentina. a jersey to celebrate everything we've lived through together. 🇦🇷



gracias, Argentina. una camiseta para celebrar todo lo que vivimos juntos. 🇦🇷​



👉 https://t.co/xPnKJzAQlK pic.twitter.com/1JHK9rwi5Q — adidas Football (@adidasfootball) September 25, 2026

Advertisement

The apparel is just one of many special features prepared for the occasion. The organizers recently announced the event’s lineup, confirming performances by Roman, El Original; Amar Azul, Q Lokura, Un Poco de Ruido; Damas Gratis, La Sole, and Ulises Bueno, among others. Fireworks and drone shows are also scheduled.

Against the African side, Leo will play his 208th match for Argentina as he looks to add to his 125 goals—an ideal scenario to build on his standing as the all-time leading scorer.

However, the most significant achievements remain the collective titles he won: the 2022 World Cup, the 2021 and 2025 Copa America titles, and the 2022 Finalissima. He was also a runner-up at the 2014 and 2026 World Cups, as well as the 2007, 2015, and 2016 continental tournaments, in addition to winning Olympic gold at Beijing 2008 and the Sub-20 World Cup in 2005.

Advertisement

Key takeaways