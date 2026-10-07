Vikings’ updated WR depth chart after signing Odell Beckham Jr.

The Minnesota Vikings, who currently lead the NFC North, have added veteran Odell Beckham Jr. to bolster their WR depth chart.

Leading the NFC North does not seem to be enough for the Minnesota Vikings. With the goal of further strengthening a wide receiver depth chart led by Justin Jefferson, Kevin O’Connell’s team added Odell Beckham Jr., who had started the 2026 NFL season with the New York Giants.

The other two main weapons Kyler Murray has at his disposal through the air are Jordan Addison and veteran Jauan Jennings, who most recently played for the San Francisco 49ers. Further down the receiving corps are Tai Felton and Myles Price.

The Vikings added not only experience, but also a key piece to their passing-game rotation. Beckham Jr. gets a chance at redemption after being released by the G-Men, and he will look to earn more playing time in this new chapter of his career.

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OBJ’s departure from the Giants

Odell Beckham Jr.’s hope of wearing a Giants uniform again lasted only a moment. Although the wide receiver did make the final 53-man roster for this season, his stay in East Rutherford lasted only a handful of games.

Odell Beckham Jr. in preseason with the Giants.

His limited playing time, combined with the number and quality of receivers ahead of him in New York, led John Harbaugh and his staff to make the decision to release the veteran. Now, under the guidance of O’Connell, who knows him from his time with the Los Angeles Rams, he has a new opportunity in his career.

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When could OBJ make his debut?

Following their Week 4 win over Miami, the Minnesota Vikings’ next three games include a Week 5 road matchup against the New Orleans Saints on October 11, followed by a Week 6 bye before returning home to host the Indianapolis Colts on October 25.

They then hit the road again to take on the Detroit Lions in a division clash on November 1. If Odell Beckham Jr. gets activated by Minnesota, he could realistically make his debut as early as the Saints game, though the Week 7 matchup against Indianapolis after the bye week provides an ideal window to get fully up to speed with the offense.

Key takeaways

The Minnesota Vikings signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to strengthen their depth chart.

to strengthen their depth chart. The New York Giants released Odell Beckham Jr. due to limited playing time.

due to limited playing time. Odell Beckham Jr. could debut as early as October 11 against the Saints.