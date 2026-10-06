Patrick Kane adds pressure on Blackhawks with Connor Bedard health assessment

Patrick Kane didn't sugarcoat his thoughts on how much the Chicago Blackhawks need Connor Bedard back on the lineup in the 2026-27 NHL season.

As if Connor Bedard ramping up his rehab progress wasn’t enough, Patrick Kane is putting the Chicago Blackhawks on notice, too. As Bedard checked another box right before the home opener at the United Center, Kane voiced a strong opinion and offered his own evaluation of where the young captain is early in the 2026-27 NHL season.

It’s clear the Blackhawks need Bedard back in the lineup as soon as possible. The terrible 0-3-0 start to the NHL regular season paints a clear picture, and Kane wasn’t above admitting they could really use Bedard back. Of course, he understands Chicago’s careful approach, but he did put pressure on the Blackhawks regardless.

“Obviously we know how big [Bedard] is to our team and how much he means to our team. He looks good to me. We’d love to have him back as soon as possible,” Kane said, via Charlie Roumeliotis on X. “You want him to take care of himself though and make sure he’s good for the rest of his career, but, yeah, we definitely miss him.”

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Bedard may not play on Kane’s line

Making his first appearance in a team practice since undergoing left-shoulder surgery over the summer, Bedard’s participation in team drills may hint at who he may play alongside once he’s cleared to return to NHL action.

Connor Bedard at Wrigley Field in NHL Winter Classic.

On that note, it may be discouraging for fans to learn that Bedard wasn’t on Kane’s line during rushes. Sporting a non-contact jersey, Bedard instead alternated with Teuvo Teravainen to fill in on the second line alongside Anton Frondell and Tyler Bertuzzi.

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Bedard has history with Bertuzzi, Frondell

In more ways than one, it makes sense. Before the Hawks really made an effort to help out Bedard with a better supporting cast, he and Bertuzzi kept what little hopes there were in Chicago alive. Bedard and Bertuzzi have a lot of chemistry together, and it makes sense why the young captain could be used next to the veteran alternate (not named Kane).

As for Frondell, the rookie center did play a couple of games with Bedard last season, and it appears Jeff Blashill wants to see what more he can get out of that partnership, which may very well be the blueprint for the future in Windy City.

Bedard will have to wait a bit more

Still, many would’ve liked to see Bedard next to Kane. The time will come when the Hawks will use that combination, but for now, they would rather balance their lineup. Or at least test out their options.

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Bedard still hasn’t been cleared for contact. Until that river is crossed, his return to the lineup will remain on hold, and all the talk about where he should play and who should be around him won’t mean much. It’s all conjecture.

Key takeaways