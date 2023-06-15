Embarking on an unprecedented journey, Lionel Messi unfurls the newest chapter of his riveting tale, charting a course beyond the familiar European terrain he once called home throughout his illustrious club career. After two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain, where he was widely considered the best player in the world, he has decided to move on to Major League Soccer and join Inter Miami.

Although the 35-year-old claimed title victories during this period, it stands as a chapter in his career that falls short of his utmost success. However, the truly defining moment of his illustrious journey emerged on the grand stage of the World Cup 2022.

With their transfer to the Herons, the MLS has ushered in a new era, one in which it can compete with other leagues for the sport’s best stars despite financial disadvantages. Moving to the United States will catapult the Argentine forward to the status of a national sports hero on par with his new boss, David Beckham.

Why hasn’t Lionel Messi been unveiled as new Inter Miami signing yet?

The Major League Soccer website states that Messi’s contract with Inter Miami has not been formalized. The final deal is still being worked on after a week. It was one of the most momentous occasions in American soccer history when the superstar announced last week that he wanted to come to play for Inter Miami in the US.

This was likewise a situation for which the league was unprepared. The Athletic suggests that the league commissioner Don Garber was not prepared to make a public announcement about Messi joining. Because of the lack of a written contract, the MLS and Inter Miami have been unable to fully advertise Messi’s entry into the league.

The Athletic goes on to reveal that the deal’s complexity is a contributing factor. Part of the proposed arrangement included conversations with Apple about revenue sharing on new subscribers to the MLS Season Pass program, and the chance to buy an ownership investment in Inter Miami.

There are further factors to consider, such as the marketing and image rights, the tax consequences of the contract’s wording, and the remuneration structure. Details like who has the right to use Messi’s name and No. 10 on certain items have reportedly been discussed at length during these discussions.