It was another day, another win and another goal for Lionel Messi who scored in Argentina’s 2-0 win over Australia in Běijīng, China. Statistically the goal brings Messi’s Argentina count to 103 in 175 caps. Messi also set a milestone of having scored in every minute except the opening minute of a soccer match.

From a fan running onto the pitch to his jersey name written in Chinese the event was successful as Messi went the full 90 in the heat and humidity he will be placed in if Messi indeed does sign with Inter Miami of MLS.

In his post-game comments Messi reassured the Argentine people he is committed to the remaining schedule of games for the national team in 2023 and next year’s Copa America. When it came to Inter Miami, Messi was uncomfortably silent.

Messi on Argentina and vacation time but mute on Inter Miami in post-match comments

When it came to Argentina’s future Messi stated, “Because of my age it’s difficult to look so far (to the 2026 World Cup), but I said just now I enjoy these moments the day to day (with the national team). Now we have qualifiers and then the Copa America, it’s too far to think about the next World Cup when we just finished one… I want to keep enjoying myself here on the national team… it’s a new cycle… aside (from the championships won) we know we need to move forward and think about what’s ahead.”

When asked about Inter Miami, Messi was to the point, “I want to go on vacation and then we will start again (at the club level).” It is important to note that after Messi’s initial announcement things have stayed as they are, no documentation has been signed yet as ESPN’s Taylor Twellman recently reported that “it’s all lawyer talk at the moment”.