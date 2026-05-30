The Killers’ 2026 UEFA Champions League final show performance: Best memes and reactions

The Killers were the band selected to perform at the opening ceremony of the 2026 UEFA Champions League Final.

The Killers were chosen to perform at the opening ceremony of the 2026 UEFA Champions League final. The legendary Las Vegas band showcased their talent in a spectacular performance, delivering an unforgettable show for the fans in attendance.

Dressed in tuxedos and backed by a large ensemble of world-class dancers, the band led by vocalist Brandon Flowers and guitarist Dave Keuning opened the Arsenal vs. PSG clash with a string of their greatest hits.

Budapest was in a festive mood as thousands of fans sang along to the band’s biggest hits. Here at Bolavip, we take a look at the best memes and reactions from the moment.

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Best memes and reactions to The Killers’ performance

Social media quickly became the place where fans shared their memes and reactions to The Killers’ performance at the UEFA Champions League final.

The American band delivered a setlist packed with classic hits, sending everyone in attendance into a frenzy. When You Were Young, Human, All These Things That I’ve Done and Mr. Brightside, the setlist.

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The Killers with the worst bit of lip-syncing in the history of lip-syncing 😂#champi̇onsleague #UCL pic.twitter.com/KpbpK5emBI — The City Shack (@thecityshack) May 30, 2026

Not the best acoustics in the Puskás Arena for the pre match show from The Killers pic.twitter.com/yCjjvKCeNy — Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) May 30, 2026

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