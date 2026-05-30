2026 Champions League final opening ceremony: What was the first song The Killers performed before PSG vs Arsenal?

Before PSG and Arsenal stepped onto the pitch in Budapest, The Killers transformed the Champions League final atmosphere with a performance that immediately set social media buzzing and searching for the opening track.

The lights at Puskas Arena came alive long before kickoff as The Killers took center stage ahead of the 2026 UEFA Champions League final. With millions watching around the world, the band delivered a high-energy opening ceremony.

Frontman Brandon Flowers and the Las Vegas rock group had already generated major anticipation after UEFA announced their participation months earlier through a promotional short film featuring David Beckham.

By the time players emerged from the tunnel in Budapest, the atmosphere inside the stadium had shifted from tense to electric, with the pre-match show adding another memorable chapter to the UCL’s growing entertainment tradition.

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What song did The Killers open their set with at the UCL final?

The Killers opened their set at the 2026 UEFA Champions League final with “When You Were Young”. The iconic track immediately energized the crowd before PSG and Arsenal took the field for one of the biggest matches of the European season.

The Las Vegas rock band headlined the UCL final opening ceremony as part of UEFA’s pre-match entertainment show, continuing the competition’s recent tradition of combining live music with soccer’s biggest club event.

As soon as the opening notes of “When You Were Young“ began, fans inside the stadium and viewers around the world quickly recognized one of the band’s most famous songs, turning the performance into an instant talking point on social media.

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Frontman Brandon Flowers led the performance alongside the rest of The Killers, delivering a set designed to build anticipation before kickoff. UEFA had promoted the appearance heavily in the weeks leading up to the final.

“When You Were Young“ proved to be a fitting opener given its status as one of the most recognizable stadium anthems in modern music. The song’s fast tempo and crowd participation helped create an electric atmosphere moments.