In which city and stadium are PSG vs Aston Villa playing today in 2026 UEFA Super Cup?

PSG and Aston Villa will go head-to-head in the 2026 UEFA Super Cup. The UEFA Champions League winner and the UEFA Europa League winner will face off in an intriguing match at a packed stadium.

European soccer is slowly getting back underway following the 2026 World Cup, and one of the most important matches will see PSG take on Aston Villa. The two teams will compete for the 2026 UEFA Super Cup, which will be held at Stadion Salzburg in the city of Salzburg, Austria.

Home of FC Salzburg in the domestic league, it will be the first time in history that this stadium hosts a UEFA club final. The venue has a capacity of approximately 30,000 spectators, and a sellout is expected.

This will be the 14th time this final is played between the UEFA Champions League winners and the UEFA Europa League winners. The 2025 edition was held at Stadio Friuli, home of Udinese, in Udine.

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How does PSG come into this match?

Paris Saint-Germain punched their ticket to the 2026 UEFA Super Cup after capturing the UEFA Champions League title in dramatic fashion. The French giants secured their spot in the showdown by defeating Arsenal in a tense penalty shootout following a 1–1 draw through extra time in the 2026 Champions League final.

Marquinhos of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates with the Champions League Trophy.

Aston Villa’s historic title

Aston Villa etched their name into European soccer history by capturing the 2026 UEFA Europa League title in dominant game. The English side claimed the trophy with a resounding 3–0 victory over German club SC Freiburg in the final played at Tüpraş Stadium in Istanbul on May 20, 2026.

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Ollie Watkins, Matty Cash, Morgan Rogers and Tammy Abraham of Aston Villa during the Aston Villa trophy parade.

The most recent precedent

Prior to their 2026 UEFA Super Cup clash, Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa have met just twice in official European competition, locking horns in the quarter-finals of the 2024–25 UEFA Champions League.

PSG took the first leg 3–1 at the Parc des Princes before Villa pulled off a thrilling 3–2 comeback win at Villa Park in the return leg. Though the English club claimed a memorable home victory, the French giants advanced 5–4 on aggregate, leaving the all-time head-to-head record perfectly balanced at one win apiece.