The Killers’ 2026 Champions League final setlist: Every song they played before PSG vs Arsenal

The atmosphere inside the UEFA Champions League Final between PSG and Arsenal rises early, as The Killers take over the pre-match stage with a set that builds momentum long before kickoff and sets the tone.

The Killers delivered a high-energy pre-match set at the 2026 UEFA Champions League Final, performing before kickoff of the showdown between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. Follow PSG vs Arsenal with us for live updates!

The performance was part of UEFA’s expanding opening ceremony production, designed to turn Europe’s biggest club match into a full-scale entertainment spectacle. Without a doubt, it has been one of the most prepared editions.

The pre-match show has become an increasingly central part of the modern final presentation, and this year’s edition followed that trend with a performance aimed at amplifying the emotional stakes before the first whistle.

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What songs did The Killers play at the 2026 Champions League final?

The Killers delivered a short, stadium-focused setlist at the 2026 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show, performing a selection of their biggest hits before the Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal clash at the Puskas Arena.

According to UEFA’s official announcement, the set was designed as a “career-spanning” showcase, focusing on globally recognized stadium anthems rather than deep cuts, ensuring maximum impact for a live international audience.

The songs featured in the opening show were:

When You Were Young

Human

All These Things That I’ve Done

Mr. Brightside

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UEFA’s production placed heavy emphasis on turning the pre-match window into a full entertainment spectacle, and The Killers’ set followed that trend with a high-energy, condensed performance tailored to the countdown to kickoff.