Not everyone can begin their careers earning Cristiano Ronaldo money, and these 5 players may play for the best clubs in the Premier League but earn the lowest salaries.

Everyone has to start out somewhere, and while the peak of the mountain may be Cristiano Ronaldo on the field and off the field, some players in the Premier League start off at a wage that makes a lot of sense for us but not for a soccer player.

Manchester United has 5 of the top earners of the Premier League, while Manchester City has 3 and Chelsea 2. The highest paid player in the league is Cristiano Ronaldo at £510,000 per week and then come the 5 players mentioned below at the lower end of the stick.

They may be low on the salary sheet, but these 5 players may eventually become stars of tomorrow or cashing in as best they can now. Here are the lowest paid players at Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Marcus Bettinelli - Chelsea (£35,000 per-week)

Third string goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli is the worst-paid player at Chelsea, but he could be one of the highest paid players at any other club. Bettinelli played over 100 games at Fulham before his move to the blues and is a back up to Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga. To put it in perspective Christian Pulisic earns £150,000 a week to the 35,000 Bettinelli makes. Still not bad at all.

Nuno Tavares - Arsenal (£27,000 per-week)

21-year-old Portuguese prodigy Nuno Tavares may be the lowest paid player at the Emirates, but he certainly has a bright future. Tavares began his career at Benfica before he moved to Arsenal in 2021. Tavares earns £27,000 per-week playing left-back and has made 7 appearances this season. Tavares played 25 games at Benfica before his move to Arsenal.

Neco Williams - Liverpool (£9,000 per-week)

20-year-old right back Neco Williams may be the lowest paid player at Liverpool, but he certainly could be clutch down the road. Since arriving in 2020, Williams has played 17 matches, still young and playing for the Wales national team, he has a lot of competition for minutes at Anfield. In comparison Virgil Van Dijk earns £220,000 a week to Williams £9,000.

Liam Delap - Manchester City (£8,000 per-week)

How many 18-year-old’s can say that their job is playing soccer for Manchester City, and getting paid more than high end marketing executives per week? Liam Delap is a forward who will need to wait his turn but meantime he can learn from the best. Delap has made only 1 appearance for City but has a very promising career at the England youth level. In case he needs cash, Delap can always ask Kevin de Bruyne who is the team’s highest paid player at £400,000 per week.

Shola Shoretire - Manchester United (£8,000 per-week)

17-year-old forward Shola Shoretire signed his first pro contract with the Red Devils in March and makes £8,000 per-week. Shoretire made his debut against Newcastle and went on to become the club’s youngest ever player to feature in a European game, against Real Sociedad. In contrast often questioned goalkeeper David de Gea makes £375,000 per week.

