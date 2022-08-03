Brazil is one of the best places to find soccer's future stars. Now, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Chelsea are set to fight over the 'new Neymar', a player that is only 16 years-old and is already under the spotlight for the European teams.

It is time for a 'new Neymar' to take over soccer. According to Brazil's press, there is a future star emerging in the country and teams like Barcelona, Real Madrid and Chelsea could be fighting for him. The 16-year-old player is near to make his professional debut and al the clubs are keeping an eye on him and his development.

In each generation, there are some players that grabs the attention of all the world due to their skills or natural talent with the ball. Some years ago, Neymar was pointed out as the one that would reign in soccer after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but unfortunately he did not keep up to the expectations.

Now, it seems like there's a new player in town that will astonish the entire world. A young Brazilian is working his way to become the best in the world, but of course there's no need to rush his career and he must learn to walk before running. His future is bright and some European teams are already after him to include him as soon as possible to their squad.

Endrick, the Palmeiras 16-year-old player that seems to be the 'new Neymar'

Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa was born in July 21 of 2006 (16-years-old) in Brazilia. Since the age of 4, his father, Douglas Sousa, realized that his son had some skills to play soccer, so he began to upload videos of him playing to YouTube and some teams started to pay attention to the kid.

Sao Paulo was the first one to show some interest in him and offered his family some help to move to the city, but it was not enough and they had to reject it. It was the same case with Corinthians and Santos afterwards until Palmeiras appeared in the equation.

In 2017, Palmeiras offered Endrick and his family a better economic help and they even gave his father a job in the team. When he turned 16 years-old, the team made him sign a contract until 2025 with a release clause of €60 million.

Despite Barcelona and Chelsea showing interest in the left handed, his main objective is Real Madrid. "Is a club (Real Madrid) which I have a huge love for due to Cristiano Ronaldo, a player who I always followed with the four Champions that he won there. It is very satisfying for me to know that they are interested in me and seeing my games", said Endrick to Marca.