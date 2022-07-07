Despite confirming the acquisitions of free agents Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen, Barcelona are yet to register the pair in La Liga. Here, find out why they are still unable to.

Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen signed with Barcelona earlier this week, as the club confirmed. Both players were released by their previous clubs, Milan and Chelsea, and have joined the Blaugrana on a free transfer.

On Wednesday, the Ivory Coast midfielder was seen visiting the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, Barcelona's training facility and youth headquarters. A favorable impact on Manchester United's pursuit of Frenkie de Jong, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford all summer, might result from the arrival of Kessie.

Meanwhile, Christensen had also left his side at the end of the season and joined the Catalans. However, there is no certainty that the Danish defender would start for Barca, since Xavi Hernandez already has Gerard Pique and Ronald Araujo, and Eric Garcia is also a peripheral player.

Why Barcelona are unable to register Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen

Barcelona did a tremendous job in terms of business. They didn't have to spend at all, but they have been able to get outstanding players. Despite this, there's a huge issue. The departures of Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho, Dani Alves, and Adama Traore this summer have already lowered the club's pay expenditure dramatically.

According to Catalan outlet COPE, they are still considerably above the pay limit for La Liga, which means that they cannot register Kessie and Christensen in their squad. Even more players will have to be let go in order to make room for the newcomers that they have acquired.

Unfortunately for Barcelona, they are having difficulty with it. If the claims are accurate, the Blaugrana are in serious jeopardy right now. In spie of the arrivals, no one has left, therefore the roster is as full as it was prior to the signings being made public.

While Samuel Umtiti, Neto, and Riqui Puig have been asked to go, Xavi's side's lack of suitors is damaging the Catalan club's long-term prospects significantly. As a result of all this, the sale of the Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong is even more critical.