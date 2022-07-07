Despite reports that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United, Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn has claimed that the club is not interested in signing the forward this summer. Here, find out the reason behind the decision.

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly wanted to leave Manchester United this summer after they failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the following season. The superstar demands his side to reinforce with at least five or six new players during the transfer window.

However, that seems very unlikely. As a result, the former Real Madrid forward is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer, according to various confirmed reports.

The 2020-21 Champions League winners Chelsea are believed to be leading the race to recruit the 37-year-old veteran. In spite of that, Erik ten Hag's side are reluctant to let their most prized jewel join a Premier League opponent.

Why Bayern ruled themselves out of race to lure Ronaldo

It's a new experience for Cristiano Ronaldo. None of the favored summer destinations want the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to join them. As a result, he has been approached by the Blues, as well as by Bayern, although the interest has been tepid at best.

If rumors are to be believed, the Bundesliga champions fit the criteria as a UEFA Champions League contender for the Portuguese starlet. In recent weeks, his agency has been mentioning the Bavarian capital as a possible destination for him.

In addition, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Jorge Mendes is 'working hard' for his client's relocation to Germany. However, there doesn't seem to be reciprocal interest. Robert Lewandowski's desire to join Barcelona this summer has sparked rumors that Bayern would sign Cristiano Ronaldo and give him a prominent position in the club.

Oliver Kahn, the club's CEO, has now come out and categorically told German magazine Kicker that the veteran ace will not be heading to the Bundesliga: "As highly as I rate Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the greatest, a transfer wouldn't be a fit with our philosophy."