On Tuesday night, Lionel Messi was the only player on the Paris Saint-Germain roster to be seen wearing a warm-up shirt with the word 'GOAT' on the back. Here, find out why.

Starting from this season, Paris Saint-Germain have been sponsored by 'GOAT', a sneaker marketplace founded in 2015 in the vein of Stock X. In April, they joined the French giants as an official partner, and by July, they had become the club's "primary partner."

Match kits, practice shirts, and gameday wear all include the company's emblem, which boasts the tagline "the worldwide platform for the past, present, and future." According to a report from the French daily L'Equipe, the contract is for €50 million spread out over three years.

It seemed inevitable that fans would make the link to Lionel Messi; after all, the Argentine is widely regarded as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time). While this season's PSG uniforms have the slogan "GOAT" on the sleeve, people noticed something different about the team's training uniform on Tuesday.

The reason why only Lionel Messi wore 'GOAT' logo on training kit

Ahead of their loss to Juventus, only the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner wore GOAT proudly on his sleeve. Everyone else, including Sergio Ramos, Carlos Soler, Neymar, Marco Verratti, and Kylian Mbappe, was missing the emblem that Messi had printed on his jersey.

The Argentine superstar was on the cover of Paper Magazine in June 2018 while carrying an actual goat; the image was also used in an Adidas commercial around the same time. Many people have remarked how appropriate it is that Leo will be allowed to wear the sponsor's logo on his jersey during games since PSG revealed the sponsor.

To what end was Messi the only one of his colleagues to sport the GOAT on his sleeve? Interestingly, the 35-year-old forward was the lone player to have the logo emblazoned on the right sleeve of his warm-up garment, and astute observers noted this on social media.

All other players seen on the footage did, in fact, have the GOAT logo, but it was printed on their left sleeve. While the emblem was verified to be on Carlos Soler's left sleeve, the video was shot from the player's right perspective, making it invisible.