Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada voiced his support for Lionel Messi after the 36-year-old won his eighth Ballon d’Or award. Speaking to Argentine journalist Gaston Edul on Twitch, the 22-year-old defended Leo from the critics over his recent success.

“There will always be some comments that want to be on TV. We all know he is the best in the world and he deserved it,“ Almada said. Only a few months ago, the Velez Sarsfield product celebrated Argentina’s World Cup victory with Leo at Qatar 2022.

Almada was one of the 26 players called up by Lionel Scaloni for the memorable tournament, in which Messi made a strong case to win the Ballon d’Or. With seven goals in as many games, the Rosario-born star was instrumental in La Albiceleste’s third World Cup title.

But while many believe that’s enough to name him the best player of the season, others think the result is unfair. Almada didn’t clarify who he was referring to, but outside Argentina, many questioned Messi’s triumph.

Messi admits Haaland could’ve also won

In his Ballon d’Or acceptance speech, Messi recognized what Erling Haaland did with Manchester City throughout the season. In fact, the Argentine captain said the Norwegian striker could have also won the Ballon d’Or this year.

“As I said, he deserved it very much too. Erling has won Premier League and Champions League while being the top scorer of everything. This award could have been yours today too, so I’m sure for the next years you will win it,” Messi said.

Haaland was seen as the biggest rival in Messi’s pursuit for the 2023 Ballon d’Or as he recorded an impressive 52 goals for the Citizens last season. Besides, he played a key role in the club’s first-ever treble (winning the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup).

Messi thinks this may have been his last Ballon d’Or

Having won the biggest trophies at stake at 36, Messi feels satisfied with everything he’s accomplished so far. Now that he’s enjoying a different chapter in his career with Inter Miami in MLS, Leo understands that winning another Ballon d’Or may not be on the cards.

SURVEY Will Messi win another Ballon d\'Or? Will Messi win another Ballon d\'Or? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

“If I dream of a 9th Ballon d’Or? No, no, I stopped thinking about the Ballon d’Or a while ago. Winning it was never a priority for me, especially now that I have achieved everything in my career. I think it’s the last Ballon d’Or and I’m happy to have achieved everything and be the player with 8 Ballon d’Ors,” he told L’Equipe.