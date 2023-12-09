Thomas Müller is a legend of Bayern Munich, but his time with the club could be coming to an end. The forward’s contract expires in the summer of 2024 and, at the moment, there is no clear picture regarding his future in Germany.

Müller has won it all with Bayern: 2 Champions Leagues, 2 FIFA Club World Cups, 2 UEFA Super Cups, 12 Bundesliga and 6 DFB-Pokal. He is 34-years old and that’s why this negotiation is crucial for what should be the final big contract of his career.

Of course, Saudi Arabia has emerged as huge suitor for such a tremendous player like Müller. Cristiano Ronaldo is shining there with Al Nassr and other stars like Karim Benzema and Neymar followed his steps.

Even a few days ago, Lionel Messi admitted the Saudi Pro League was very interesting for him after leaving PSG. However, in the end, the Argentine legend signed with Inter Miami in the MLS.

Will Thomas Müller leave Bayern Munich?

During an interview with Julien Wolff of WELT, Thomas Müller answered the big question about his future at Bayern Munich. As he is set to become a free agent in 2024, he could start negotiating with any team on January 1.

Though the Saudi Pro League has made public the interest to sign Müller, the star wants to stay at home. “Mutual bond between Bayern and me is enormous. We will have talks. Let’s see what happens”.

Saudi Arabia might convince Thomas Müller

A few weeks ago, Carlo Nohra, the Director of Operations in the Saudi Pro League, admitted they are really interested in signing Thomas Müller as a free agent when his contract with Bayern Munich expires in 2024.

“Will Thomas Müller come to Arabia? Free agent in 2024? Why not? There is absolutely no reason why anyone wouldn’t want to join our teams. We welcome anyone who can enhance the value and quality of our league.”