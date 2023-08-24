Lionel Messi is producing a revolution with Inter Miami. One of the worst teams in the MLS just won the 2023 Leagues Cup and also reached the final of the U.S. Open Cup. He has scored ten goals in eight games.

Meanwhile, following a very complicated debut season, Cristiano Ronaldo finally lifted a trophy with Al Nassr after winning the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup. Furthermore, just a few days ago, the Portuguese star led his team to the group stage of the 2023-2024 AFC Champions League.

Now, soccer fans and players all over the world are living an amazing moment in which Lionel Messi’s performances are inevitably compared with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. This time, Thomas Müller had a very controversial take about it.

Thomas Müller picks Lionel Messi as the greatest player of all time

During an interview with DAZN, Thomas Müller was asked about who is the greatest player of all time. His answer has sparked a big controversy as he compared Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I’ll say the GOAT for me is Messi because he makes people say ‘I’ll go to the stadium because of his elegance’. At the same time, he is very effective in scoring goals and achieving records and titles.”

Though Müller recognized Cristiano Ronaldo’s legacy, he explained why Lionel Messi is better overall. “Cristiano is also a strong candidate in two categories which are stats and titles, but Messi is simply more subtle and elegant.”