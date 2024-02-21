The Thomas Tuchel era at Bayern Munich will end much like his Chelsea era, with a whimper. Tuchel only took over the job last March and after just under a year the parties decided to cut ties in June.

Thomas Tuchel had a contract until June of 2025 but that will now be terminated as of the end of the season. Bayern Munich is on a three-game losing streak and eight points behind Bundesliga leader Bayer Leverkusen.

“In a good, open discussion, we came to the decision to end our working relationship by mutual agreement in the summer,” Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said in a statement. “Our goal is to pursue a new footballing direction with a new head coach for the 2024/25 season. Until then, every individual at the club is expressly called upon to achieve the maximum possible in the Champions League and Bundesliga,” Dreesen ended.

Candidates to take over Bayern Munich

Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso is the reported favorite to take over Bayern, but the German giants will have competition as Barcelona may try to swoop in for the current Bayern Leverkusen boss who has a contract with the league leaders until 2026. Liverpool may also seek out Alonso as a replacement for Klopp.

Antonio Conte

Conte was able to achieve a lot when coaching Inter Milan, but his time at Tottenham was largely disappointing. A coach known for playing intense football, Conte might be a big-name coach to right the ship.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

A report in The Sun had Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as a temporary name, but now with Tuchel leaving at end of the season, the former Manchester United boss looks doubtful.