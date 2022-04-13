Tigres UANL will clash against Toluca in Matchday 14 game of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Tigres UANL and Toluca will play at the Estadio Universitario in a Matchday 14 game of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch this game in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The team managed by Miguel Herrera has achieved 4 wins in the las 5 games. Los Felinos are tied with Pachuca at the top of the table with 29 points, but Tigres went down to the 2nd position due to their +11 goal difference.

On the other hand Toluca are in the 8th position at the table. The team managed by Ignacio Ambriz has only won one out of the last 5 games. In the last away game Toluca lost 3-0 against Club America. And since then, they haven't been able to keep a winning streak. They need a victory if they want to qualify directly to the playoffs.

Tigres UANL vs Toluca: Date

Tigres UANL will play against Toluca for Matchday 14 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX on Saturday April 16 2022 at Estadio Universitario in Monterrey.

Tigres UANL vs Toluca: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Tigres UANL vs Toluca: TV Channel to watch or stream free in the US

Tigres UANL and Toluca will play for Matchday 14 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX to be played on Saturday April 16, 2022 will be broadcasted in the US on FuboTV (free-trial). Other options are: Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, TUDN App.