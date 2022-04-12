Club Tijuana will play against Club America in Matchday 14 game of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Club Tijuana and Club America will face-off at the Estadio Caliente in a Matchday 14 game of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

This game is crucial for both teams. As the team managed by Sebastian Mendez hasn’t been able to win a game since Matchday 11. These last results placed them at the 12th position in the table, the last spot of Reclassification zone of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX.

On the other hand Club America are in great shape. El Azulcrema haven’t lost a game since Matchday 9. The team managed by Fernando Ortiz has 3 victories in a row and is one place above Club Tijuana at 11th. With only three games left in the regular season both teams need a victory to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Club Tijuana vs Club America: Date

Club Tijuana will host Club America for Matchday 14 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX on Friday April 14 2022 at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana. The last time they faced each other at Xolos' home was for the 2021 Apertura tournament. America won the game 2-0.

Club Tijuana vs Club America: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Club Tijuana vs Club America: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

The match between Club Tijuana and Club America for Matchday 14 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX to be played on Friday April 14, 2022 will be broadcasted in the US on FuboTV (free-trial). Other options are: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+.