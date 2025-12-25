Steelers sign NFL veteran player to bolster Mike Tomlin’s defense ahead of Week 17 game vs Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 to seal another postseason appearance. As they prepare that game, the team has signed an NFL veteran cornerback to help Mike Tomlin on the secondary.

As a Christmas present to coach Tomlin, the Steelers announced they signed 6’3″ cornerback, Tre Flowers, to the active roster of the team. Flowers brings lots of presence and size to the unit.

The Steelers have had too many injuries on the secondary, so as the playoffs approach, they signed a known presence in the NFL to add alternatives to the team. Flowers could also serve as a strong safety if needed.

The Steelers defense is trending upwards

At 9-6, a win would cement the Steelers as the AFC North champions and hence, guarantee them a home playoff game. As they face the much-maligned Browns, they hope Flowers helps them keep growing stronger.

During the last two games, the Steelers have allowed 15 and 63 rushing yards against top-tier running backs. However, they need a bit more strength on the passing game. Still, it’s undeniable that the defense is finding its footing at the right time.

Can the Steelers finally get it done?

The last time the Steelers won a playoff game was in 2016. It’s been almost a decade since the last time the Steelers went on a deep playoff push. While the expectations are not that high, the Steelers must find a way to create some buzz, and a dominant win against the Browns in Week 17 may be the way. This would help the team rest all the starters in Week 18 and enter the Wild Card round at home, rested, and ready to roll.