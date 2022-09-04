Chivas go for the final push towards the finals in Liga MX Apertura 2022, with a complicated visit against Tijuana in the Mexican border. Read here to check out when, where and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Tijuana will host Chivas on Matchday 13 of Liga MX Apertura 2022. Here is all the information you need to know including the date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free. The must win battle between Xolos and the Rebaño Sagrado will be available on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US.

After a solid start in the season, Tijuana are in a tough spot. Four games without a victory: one draw (San Luis) and three losses (Queretaro, Santos and Monterrey). Still, the Xolos are very much alive in the hunt for the Liguilla. With 15 points in 13 matches, they control everything towards the finals although there is no margin for error in Ricardo Valiño's squad.

On the other side, Chivas have turn around a season which seemed to be doomed in the first weeks of Liga MX Apertura 2022. No victories to show for in a span of 10 games (including friendly and official matches) produced anger in millons of fans from one of the most popular teams in Mexico. Now, with fives games in their calendar, Chivas are in position to secure one of the 12 spots to compete in the finals. Must win scenario with upcoming matches against Xolos, Puebla, Tigres, America and Cruz Azul.

Tijuana vs Chivas: Date

Chivas will visit Tijuana on Matchday 13 of Liga MX Apertura 2022 on Wednesday, September 7 at 10:05 PM (ET). The game will be played at Stadium Caliente, home of the Xolos near the Mexican border.

Tijuana vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

How to watch Tijuana vs Chivas in the US

Tijuana against Chivas, a crucial game in Matchday 13 of Liga MX Apertura 2022, will be available to watch or stream live on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss it in the United States are Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2 and FOX Deportes.