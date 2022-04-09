Toluca play Chivas for the Matchweek 13 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Toluca are ready to play against Chivas in Matchweek 13 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio Nemesio Díez on April 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). The visitors are struggling to win games this season. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Toluca have a good spot in the standings, 7th with 5-2-5 and a recent draw against Monterrey 2-2 at home. That game against Monterrey was Toluca's second good streak this season, the previous game being a victory against Puebla.

Chivas are far from the playoffs for the 2022 Clausura Tournament, they are in the 14th spot of the standings with a record of three wins, four losses and four draws. But the last four games were good for Chivas with three draws and a win against Santos Laguna.

Toluca vs Chivas: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Nemesio Díez, Toluca, Mexico.

Toluca vs Chivas: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Toluca vs Chivas: Storylines

Toluca lost two consecutive games against Pachuca 0-3 and Club America 0-3, those were the last two games of March for Toluca. During that month they won only one game against Necaxa 1-0 on the road. But April is different for Toluca, they have a win against Puebla 2-1 and a recent draw 2-2 against Monterrey, both games at home. Toluca had not won a home game since January 16, 2022.

Chivas are trying to climb spots in the standings to reach the playoffs, the team still has enough time and six games that will be key for the future of Chivas in the postseason. The two most recent games for Chivas were drawn against Club America 0-0 and against Atlas 1-1. After this game against Toluca, the team plays against Monterrey at home and then against Cruz Azul on the road.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Toluca vs Chivas in the U.S.

Toluca vs Chivas: Predictions And Odds

Toluca are underdogs at home with 3.00 odds that will pay $300 buck on a $100 bet at BetMGM, they have a better record than the visitors. Chivas are slight favorites at 2.30 odds. The draw is offered at 3.20 odds and the totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this LIGA MX game is: Draw 3.20.

BetMGM Toluca 3.00 Draw / Totals 3.20 / 2.5 Chivas 2.30

* Odds via BetMGM.