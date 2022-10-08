Toluca clashes with Juarez in the start of Liga MX Apertura 2022 playoffs. Here you will find the match preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the game in the US.

Toluca will host Juarez in a thrilling single-elimination game to start Liga MX Apertura 2022 playoffs. Here you will find everything you need to know about this match such as the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Toluca have no margin of error and they are the favorites at home to secure a berth in the Quarterfinals. This is a season of vindication for the club, after paying a millionaire fine as one of the worst clubs in Mexico during the last six tournaments. In the beginning of Apertura 2022, they looked like a serious contender getting 12 of 15 possible points. Still, the second half of their campaign was very irregular and now they have an enormous chip on their shoulders.

Juarez could easily be the dark horse in the famous Liguilla. Nothing to lose for Hernan Cristante's team after they achieved their main goal: a spot in the playoffs. Four wins and 19 points might not sound spectacular but, the Bravos have very experienced players in these instances such as Alfredo Talavera, Matias Fernandez and Jesus Dueñas. It's important to remember that a draw sends this game to a penalty shootout.

Toluca vs Juarez: Match Information

Date: Sunday, October 9, 2022.

Time: 1 PM (ET).

Location: Nemesio Diez Stadium. Toluca, Mexico.

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial).

Toluca vs Juarez: Time by State in the US

ET: 1 PM

CT: 12 PM

MT: 11 AM

PT: 10 AM

Toluca vs Juarez: Storylines

Toluca only lost once at home this season and that's why Estadio Nemesio Diez will be a huge advantage in a single-elimination game like this. The Diablos Rojos must be considered the favorite, and even a championship contender, with big names in their roster such as Leo Fernandez, Carlos Gonzalez, Jean Meneses and Camilo Sanvezzo. An important detail is that Nacho Ambriz's squad only got one victory in its last eight games.

Last season, Juarez were the worst team in Liga MX and now they are in the playoffs. During this Apertura 2022, Bravos was the home team against the Diablos Rojos on Matchday 6 and that game had an amazing final. It was a 1-1 draw after Maximiliano Oliveira put ahead Juarez scoring in the 82nd minute but, Toluca saved a point with a last second goal from Jean Meneses (90+2').

How to watch or live stream free Toluca vs Juarez in the US

Toluca and Juarez will clash in Liga MX Apertura 2022 playoffs. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the match in the United States are TUDN.com, VIX+, TUDN App, Univision, Univision NOW and TUDN USA.

Toluca vs Juarez: Predictions And Odds

For the oddsmakers, Toluca are the favorites at home with -120 in the moneyline. Juarez is the clear underdog at +320 and the draw is set at +240.

BetMGM Toluca -120 Tie +240 Juarez +320

*Odds via BetMGM