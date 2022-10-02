The Liga MX 2022 Apertura Playoffs are scheduled to start on Saturday, October, 8, 2022 . Here, check out everything you need to know about Liga MX 2022 Apertura postseason: schedule, bracket, results and how to watch it in the US.

The 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura Regular Season has wrapped up and now it’s time for the 2022 Liga MX Playoffs to start. The best four teams of the regular season and four teams that qualified from the Reclassification Playoffs will be playing the final phase to decide which team will be crown as the champions of the first tournament of the season. The defending champions Atlas, were eliminated, so this tournament will have a new Mexican league champions. If you are in the United States, you can watch the entire playoffs series on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

The last phase of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura will be taking place place from Saturday, October 8 to Sunday, October 30, 2022. The Reclassificaction Playoffs matchups are a one-legged matchup played at the highest-ranked team's home stadium. From the quarterfinals to the finals, there will be two legs of each matchup to decide which teams will advance to the next round.

Up to date, there are still 12 teams in contention for the title. These matchups will be taking place the last three weeks of October. Here, check out the road to the Mexican league championship, the bracket, dates, and how to watch or live stream free each game in the United States.

2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura Playoffs: Teams

For the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura Playoffs, Club America, Monterrey, Santos Laguna and Pachuca qualified directly to the quarterfinals round. Meanwhile, Tigres UANL, Toluca, Cruz Azul, Puebla, Chivas, Leon, Juarez, and Necaxa earned spots to play the Reclassification round.

2022 Torneo Apertura Liga MX Playoffs: Schedule, results and How to Watch in the US

Reclassification Playoffs (Next Games)

Saturday, October, 8 - Sunday, October, 9

Matchup Time (ET) Result Tigres UANL vs Necaxa TBD Toluca vs Juarez TBD Cruz Azul vs Leon TBD Puebla vs Chivas TBD

Liga MX Playoffs: Quarterfinals (TBD)

First Leg: Wednesday, October 12 - Thursday, October 13

Matchup Time (ET) Result TBD vs Club America TBD TBD vs Monterrey TBD TBD vs Santos Laguna TBD TBD vs Pachuca TBD

Second Leg: Saturday, October 15 - Sunday, October 16

Matchup Time (ET) Result Club America vs TBD TBD Monterrey vs TBD TBD Santos Laguna vs TBD TBD Pachuca vs TBD TBD

Liga MX Playoffs: Semifinals (TBD)

First Leg: Wednesday, October 19

Matchup Time (ET) Result TBD vs TBD TBD TBD vs TBD TBD

Second Leg: Sunday, October 23

Matchup Time (ET) Result TBD vs TBD TBD TBD vs TBD TBD

Liga MX Playoffs: Finals (TBD)

The first leg will be played on Thursday, October 27.

Matchup Time (ET) Result TBD vs TBD TBD

The second leg will be played on Sunday, October 30.

Matchup Time (ET) Result TBD vs TBD TBD

The 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura Playoffs will be available in four major U.S. broadcast outlets: Univision networks TUDN and UniMas, ESPN Deportes, Telemundo and Fox Deportes. To stream live free each game in the United States tune in on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura Playoffs: Bracket