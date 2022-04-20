Liga MX is a destination for many players from South America and now Europe. Here are the 25 most valuable players in the Mexican market!

Liga MX is one of the most competitive leagues in the Americas, clearly the best in the Concacaf region. Liga MX teams have already made it to the finals of the Copa Libertadores and have made deep runs in the Club World Cup.

While Liga MX does its share of spending and sometimes not with the best results, the league is also evolving into a selling league. More and more Mexican players are making the leap abroad and the following list is just an overview of the quality there is in Liga MX.

What is interesting to note is the amount of defenders among the highest valued players in Mexican soccer. Here are the 25 most valuable players in Liga MX according to Transfermarkt.

25. Leonardo Fernández - $5.5 Million

The Toluca midfielder had an impactful start to his career in Uruguay playing for Fenix. After a poor stint at Tigres a move to Toluca has been just what the doctor ordered, being a contributor to the attack since 2022.

24. Carlos Acevedo - $5.5 Million

The Santos Laguna goalkeeper has been protecting the net for the club since 2016, and recently Carlos Acevedo has been named captain of the team.

23. Sebastián Cáceres - $5.5 Million

The young Uruguayan defender has been in and out of Club America’s lineup as of late, Sebastián Cáceres has played over 50 games and scored only 1 goal for Las Aguilas.

22. Uriel Antuna - $5.5 Million

Mexican international and Cruz Azul winger Uriel Antuna has been productive for Cruz Azul and continues to do so for the Mexican national team when called upon. Antuna played briefly for the Los Angeles Galaxy after starting his career in Europe.

21. Roberto Alvarado - $6 Million

Midfielder Roberto Alvarado signed with Chivas this season and has contributed for the strugglers the best he can. Alvarado’s best stuff was when he was with Cruz Azul from 2018-2021.

20. Dória - $6.6 Million

The Santos Laguna captain has been a hit for the Verdiblancos after spending much of his career in Europe. Dória is a steady defender and has been in the Santos set up since 2018.

19. Luis Abram - $6.6 Million

Peruvian full back Luis Abram is currently on loan with Cruz Azul from LaLiga side Granada where Abram played all of 6 matches. This season in 11 games Abram has 2 goals and is a steady starter for the team.

18. Sebastián Vegas - $6.6 Million

Well-traveled defender Sebastián Vegas signed with Monterrey in 2021 and has played as a starter this season. Steady in defense the Chilean has won 2 titles at the club.

17. Nicolás Ibáñez - $6.6 Million

Argentine striker Nicolás Ibáñez has been a smash hit with Pachuca scoring since his arrival in 2021. This season the Argentine has 9 goals in 13 games. Ibáñez began his career with lower division side Comunicaciones then Gimnasia de La Plata before moving to Liga MX where he made a name for himself.

16. Pedro Aquino - $6.6 Million

Peruvian Pedro Aquino has missed most of this season with injury and has played sparingly with America since his arrival in 2020.

15. Jesús Angulo - $6.6 Million

Mexican defender Jesús Angulo has not been at one place that long although this season for Tigres he has started all their games. Angulo has won two league titles one with Atlas and the other with Santos.

14. Diego Valdés - $6.6 Millions

Attacking midfielder Diego Valdés has been a solid performer in Liga MX and at America this season has provided some much-needed goals and set up play.

13. Yairo Moreno - $7.7 Million

Colombian Yairo Moreno has been playing more of an off the bench role for Pachuca. Moreno can be considered a disappointing signing since his arrival in 2021.

12. Luis Romo - $7.7 Million

A player who has contributed to Tata Martino for the Mexican national team, Luis Romo is a capable center midfielder for Monterrey and will be one of Tata’s roster players at the World Cup.

11. César Montes - $7.7 Million

César Montes has played his whole career at Monterrey and will continue to figure for Los Rayados in the future. The defender is a rock at the back and also provides his defensive skill for El Tri.

10. Yeferson Soteldo - $7.7 Million

The former TFC DP Yeferson Soteldo stated that he was “not focused” in MLS. Well, it seems that Liga MX is no better, Soteldo has largely disappointed in his cameo appearances for Tigres.

9. Erick Sánchez - $7.7 Million

The midfielder has been helping the Pachuca attack since 2016, Erick Sánchez is a role player for his club and has been a steady performer for Los Tuzos.

8. José Macías - $7.7 Million

José Macías has been at Chivas since 2017, with a few loan spells in between. For El Tri Macías has an impressive 4 goals in 5 games, this season José Macías has missed most of the year only scoring 2 goals during the campaign.

7. Víctor Guzmán - $8.25 Million

A Pachuca lifer, since 2015 and with over 180 games for the club, Víctor Guzmán is a big contributor to the club and this season has 5 goals 2 assists in 13 games.

6. Alexis Vega - $8.25 Millions

The Chivas and Mexican international has been playing well for his club with 4 goals in 10 games this season. Alexis Vega’s season was tainted when he strangled Ignacio Rivero of Cruz Azul during a match.

5. Nicolás López - $8.25 Million

The inconsistent Uruguayan striker Nicolás López has seen his stock plummet in recent weeks. After an MVP season last year to only 1 goal this season and now on the bench. López has a history of drifting and never has lived up to his big-time player promise.

4. Fernando Gorriarán - $8.80 Million

The central midfielder continues to be a powerful presence for Santos in the middle, assisting on 3 goals and scoring 2 so far this season. Fernando Gorriarán is a hard nose player and could be moving on to better things soon.

3. Maximiliano Meza - $9.9 Million

The talented Argentine has been in Liga MX and Monterrey since 2019. Meza is an on again off again Argentine national team player and continues to be one of Liga MX’s best players

2. Carlos Rodríguez - $11 Million

Carlos Rodríguez has started his Cruz Azul stint very well after his time with Monterrey. Rodríguez is a talented midfielder who will be a part of the Mexican national team going forward. At 25, he could still make the leap to Europe.

1. Florian Thauvin - $13.2 Million

Winger Florian Thauvin is Liga MX’s most valuable player, his return has been modest, in his last 22 games the French star has 5 goals and 2 assists.



