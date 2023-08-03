Tom Brady is an NFL legend, maybe the greatest player in the history of the NFL, winner of seven Super Bowls, and records that will be hard to match. Brady recently teamed up with New York-based equity fund Knighthead Capital to purchase a historical English soccer team.



The team in question is Championship side Birmingham City, Brady was ecstatic about his new sporting venture, stating that he will “apply his extensive leadership experience and expertise across several components of the club, including working alongside the sports science department to advise on health, nutrition, wellness, and recovery systems and programs.”



The greatest quarterback of all-time purchased a stake in a club that finished 17th out of 24 in the English Championship, the second division, but with proper investment and a good game plan could see itself rise to the Premier League, the top division in England.



About Birmingham City



Birmingham City was founded in 1875 and since 2011 have been in the English Championship, or second division. The club’s most notable titles include two Football League Cups in 1963 and 2011.

The club at the moment doesn’t really have any notable players but does have Polish, Scottish, and Irish internationals playing for the side. The biggest name recently associated with Birmingham City is academy product Jude Bellingham, who now plays for Real Madrid.