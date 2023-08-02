The National Football League is always looking for new things to add to offer a better show for the fans. For that reason, the organization is seriously considering to copy the format of the XFL for the upcoming seasons.

Football is not the same today as it was in its beginnings. The sport has changed according to the context, players’ necessities, and fans’ requests. The NFL is always trying to improve, and a new modification is on its way.

Commissioner Roger Goodell has brought a lot of attention to the league thanks to his job in recent years. Now, he’s set to present a new rule in order to offer a better show to the fans.

NFL is considering to adopt XFL’s kickoff style

It is well-known that the kickoffs are a major problem for the NFL. The league has witnessed severe injuries and concussions with the current format, so now it seems like they might adopt the XFL’s format soon.

According to Profootballtalk’s Mike Florio, the NFL is seriously considering copying the kickoff format of the XFL. This comes after many complaints from former players who believe that the contact during returns puts them at a high risk of injury.

The key difference between the current NFL kickoff format and the XFL one is the proximity between opposing players during the kick. This provides less room for the players to gather momentum to tackle their rivals.