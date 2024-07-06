Toni Kroos shared an extraordinary post on Instagram to confirm his official retirement. It all happens just hours after Germany were eliminated by Spain in UEFA Euro 2024.

“On September 29, 2023, my phone rang. Caller: Julian Nagelsmann. Request: Return to the national team. The first thought in my head: I’m not crazy! First thought in my heart: Hell yes! As we know, the heart has decided. My first thought this morning on July 6, 2024: I’m glad I did it. Despite all the sadness and emptiness since the final whistle yesterday. I have always seen more in the team than they have shown in recent years.”

Although it was an unexpected early exit in the quarterfinals, Kroos reminded German fans that no one believed this team could present a roster capable of competing against all the top contenders.

“That it would be possible in such a short time to have a truly realistic chance at the title and to be on equal footing with the best again, I did not expect! That’s why I am very proud of what this team has achieved! And all of Germany can be proud again. A special thanks to all of you out there who made this home European Championship special. We saw, experienced, and felt you! On a personal level, I want to thank you for the truly special warmth and affection over the past weeks. That was very special.”

Toni Kroos played his final game at UEFA Euro 2024 (Getty Images)

Will Toni Kroos retire after UEFA Euro 2024?

Toni Kroos became emotional when he realized that Euro 2024 had once again sparked passion for the national team in Germany. Because of this, as there’s no turning back from retirement, he made a big pledge to all the fans.

“And finally, a request: Now that Germany has regained its most beloved thing, don’t let it go again! The journey of this team continues. And it helps tremendously if you stand by them even in tough times! Because one thing I can assure you: this is a group of wonderful people who give everything to be successful! Germany is back!!!

Finally, in a very special gesture, the midfielder sent a message to Pedri to put an end to the rumors that claimed he had intentionally injured him in the match between Germany and Spain in Stuttgart.

“On this note, something very important to me: Apologies and get well soon to Pedri! It was obviously not my intention to injure you. A quick recovery and all the best. You are a great player.”