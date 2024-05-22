Toni Kroos shocked the entire world by confirming he will retire after playing the UEFA Euro 2024 with Germany. Nobody expected that announcement considering the midfielder is 34-years old showing an exceptional level on the pitch.

This season, Kroos has been the cornerstone for Real Madrid as they dominated La Liga with no competition from teams like Barcelona or Atletico Madrid. Furthermore, in the Champions League, Toni will lead the charge in the final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently shining with Al Nassr as the best player in Saudi Arabia, couldn’t hide his surprise when he find out about the news. CR7 went to Instagram and left a comment on Kroos’ original post.

“For everything and so much more, Toni!!! What an honor to share the pitch with you. All the best for the future.”

Instagram / @toni.kr8s

When will Toni Kroos retire?

The Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will be the last match of Toni Kroos at the club level. His final game overall depends on how far Germany advance during the UEFA Euro in the summer.

By the way, Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t forget that, when he left Real Madrid, Kroos was one of players who wished him farewell. “Crucial for the trophies we won in the past years! A true champion. It was a pleasure playing with you! All the best, legend. @Cristiano”

X / @ToniKroos

When will Cristiano Ronaldo retire?

Of course, when Toni Kroos’ announcement became official, many fans of Real Madrid wondered if Cristiano Ronaldo could follow the same path. However, the Portuguese legend confirmed on Whoop podcast that he is still ready for more years.

“I feel proud to have this age and still compete at the highest level. It’s great and it gives me motivation to carry on. If you look at my career for the last 20 years, my level is high. I do that and I continue to do that. For me it’s a big achievement. My biggest motivation is to carry on. You have to prepare very well not just physically but mentally, too. This is the challenge.”