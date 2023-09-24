Torino vs Roma: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 Serie A in your country

Matchday 5 of the 2023-2024 Serie A has a promising matchup to close the action. It’s going to involve Torino facing Roma at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino. This is how to watch it on TV or via live stream in your country.

Torino are having a very good season despite having only played four matchups thus far. They are in the first half of the standings with an impressive start, which has them coming to this appearance with two consecutive victories.

Roma have struggled more than expected in this part of the year as they are in the 14th place with just one win against the last team of the competition. However, their latest match was a victory in the Europa League.

Torino vs Roma: Kick-Off Time

Torino will confront Roma at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Matchday 5 of the 2023-2024 Serie A this Sunday, September 24.

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (September 25)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 00:15 AM (September 25)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 25)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 25)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 7:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (September 25)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (September 25)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

How to watch Torino vs Roma in your country

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 5

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Premium

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App, discovery+

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Tennis

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: VG+

Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland, Eleven Sports 4 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV6

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: STARZPLAY, DStv Now

Sweden: TV4 Play, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 2 Live, Blue Sport

UAE: STARZPLAY

UK: TNT Sports 2, discovery+, discovery+ App

United States: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo