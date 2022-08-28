LA Galaxy will visit Toronto FC for Matchday 28 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Toronto FC and LA Galaxy will face each other for the Matchday 28 of the 2022 MLS regular Season. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch this match in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be one of the most interesting duels of the MLS Matchday 27. Both teams are a few points from the qualifying zone to the round of 16, and a victory (of course depending on the results of the teams above them) could put them in the coveted postseason zone, while a tie would not. serves none.

In the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Galaxy have 34 points. The last qualified are the Portland Timbers, so a win and a loss for the Timbers would leave them in the qualifying zone. For Toronto FC it is a bit more complicated. The difference is 3 points with Inter Miami and Columbus Crew, but they also have Cincinnati and New England ahead. Regardless, winning would leave them very close.

Toronto FC vs LA Galaxy: Date

This Matchday 28 game of the 2022 MLS between Toronto FC and LA Galaxy will be played at the BMO Field on Wednesday, August 31 at 7:30 (ET).

Toronto FC vs LA Galaxy: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Toronto FC vs LA Galaxy

You can see this 2022 MLS Matchday 28 game between Toronto FC and LA Galaxy in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: lagalaxy.com, Spectrum SportsNet, ESPN+.

