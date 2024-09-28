Trending topics:
By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The Dallas Cowboys got a crucial win on the road against the New York Giants and are preparing to face one of the toughest stretches in the NFL. After two consecutive losses, Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence promised the defense was going to answer and delivered.

However, the victory came at a high cost. Lawrence left the game in the third quarter with a right foot injury and, in the final minutes, Parsons had to be carted off the field after suffering a left ankle sprain.

Now, in their road to become a Super Bowl contender, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys got worrying news about the current situation of their two defensive stars.

Who is injured on the Cowboys right now?

Although the first medical diagnosis looked promising for Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, head coach Mike McCarthy already confirmed the injuries are worse than expected.

“D-Law’s is worse than Micah’s. I don’t have a specific timeline, but we’ll get into that probably a little deeper Monday. I do know there will be second opinions involved with both of these guys. They are worse than we anticipated.”

In this scenario, it’s almost certain that both defensive stars will miss the blockbuster matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After that, the Cowboys face the Lions and then get a much needed bye week. This is the projected timeline according to a report from Tom Pelissero.

“DE DeMarcus Lawrence is expected to miss multiple weeks because of the foot injury he suffered Thursday night, per sources. With Micah Parsons dealing with a high-ankle sprain, Dallas now likely will be without two of its top defenders until after the Week 7 bye.”

