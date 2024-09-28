Osasuna vs Barcelona: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 8

Osasuna host Barcelona in a clash on Matchday 8 of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Fans won’t want to miss a minute of the action, and whether you're watching on TV or streaming online, here's everything you need to know to catch the game live from your country.

Osasuna will face off against Barcelona in Matchday 8 of the 2024/2025 La Liga season, and we’ve got everything you need to know to catch the action. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, we’ll provide all the key details, including where the game will be played and how you can tune in live from your country.

Barcelona‘s dominance in La Liga continues as they secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Getafe on Matchday 7. The win marks their seventh consecutive triumph, keeping the Cules as the sole leaders of the league. With a perfect start to the season, they now hold a 4-point lead over second-place Real Madrid.

Looking ahead, Barcelona show no signs of slowing down, aiming for their eighth straight win. Up next, they face Osasuna, a team that has enjoyed a solid start with 11 points, currently sitting in a Conference League qualification spot. Osasuna will be eager to continue climbing the table, but they’ll face a tough challenge against a Barcelona side determined to maintain their flawless record.

Osasuna vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (September 29)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (September 29)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 29)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 29)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 29)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Pablo Ibanez Central Midfield of CA Osasuna – IMAGO / Photo Players Images

Osasuna vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1

Canada: TSN+, TSN5

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

India: GXR World

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, RCTI+, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

Ireland: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV

Italy: DAZN Italy

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV, M+ LALIGA TV 2, LaLiga TV, Bar HD, Movistar Plus+

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

UK: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes