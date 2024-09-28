Cole Palmer scores four goals for Chelsea: What’s the Premier League record?

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer scored four goals in the first half against Brighton. Has such an unexpected scoring feat ever been achieved before in Premier League?

In a rare event, Chelsea player Cole Palmer scored 4 goals in the first 45 minutes against Brighton. The question is, has there been another instance of a player scoring that many goals in a single half of a match?

The answer to such a record is simple: no. Cole Palmer has just become the first player in English Premier League history to score 4 goals in the first half of a match. The former Manchester City player is experiencing the best moment of his career, proving it week after week.

The team coached by Enzo Maresca is one of the main contenders in the Premier League and features the exceptional form of international forward Cole Palmer, who now holds a historic record in English football.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In this way, Palmer reaches a total of six goals, placing him second behind Erling Haaland as the league’s top scorer at this moment.

Cole Palmer of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team’s third goal and his hat trick during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Stamford Bridge on September 28, 2024 in London, England.

Advertisement

What’s the record for the most goals scored by a player in a Premier League game?

Palmer scoring four goals in a first half set a new record in English football. However, who is the all-time top scorer in terms of goals scored in a single match over 90 minutes?

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi loses key Argentina teammate for October 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

This record is interestingly shared by five players: three of them English and two internationals. The highest number of goals scored by a single player in a Premier League match is five, achieved by Alan Shearer, Andy Cole, Jermaine Defoe, Bulgarian Dimitar Berbatov, and Argentine Sergio Agüero.

Advertisement

Manchester City player Sergio Aguero celebrates after scoring the second City goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg match between Manchester City v FC Schalke 04 at Etihad Stadium on March 12, 2019 in Manchester, England.

Cole Palmer and another record

In addition to becoming the first player in history to score four goals in the first half of a Premier League match, Cole Palmer also broke another record.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No player has scored more Premier League hat-tricks for Chelsea than Cole Palmer, only made them in 39 league appearances for the club. In doing so, he surpassed the records set by Didier Drogba, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, and Frank Lampard.