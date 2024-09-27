Dak Prescott sent a strong message to the Pittsburgh Steelers after the Cowboys got a huge win against the Giants.

Dak Prescott promised the Dallas Cowboys were going to be fine after two consecutive losses against the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens. The quarterback kept his word and delivered a much needed on the road facing the Giants.

Now, the Cowboys have a 2-2 record and ten long days to recover for a very complicated part of their schedule. By the way, that could happen with big injuries for Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence.

If Prescott is ready to lead a Super Bowl contender, the next challenge is massive visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers. Before another chapter of one of the greatest rivalries in the NFL, Dak sent a big warning.

Can the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl?

After the game against the New York Giants, Dak Prescott couldn’t hide his happiness after a solid team performance against the New York Giants. During an interview with Prime, the quarterback admitted he didn’t pay attention to all the noise after two losses.

“I just don’t listen to the noise. That’s all I’ve known since I’ve been here. That’s the Cowboys Way. If you listen and ride the wave, that’s not good. I have to believe in who I am and control what we can control. It feels great especially going into a long weekend. It’s a huge win on the division. We have to build from this. The message was to keep it simple. Start fast and finish well. We had to get back to the winning column.”

What’s the next rival for the Dallas Cowboys?

When asked about that blockbuster matchup on Sunday Night Football against the Steelers, Prescott sent a huge warning to Pittsburgh and their fans. He expects a Dallas invasion at Acrisure Stadium.

“This is just a win on the road. Now, we have two of them. We’re ready to go back on the road understanding Cowboys fans are going to travel really well. We’re going to show the best version of ourselves trying to win there.”

