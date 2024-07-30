The Italian star spoke with TFC’s social media team about the differences between how Italians enjoy coffee and how Americans rush with their coffee.

For Federico Bernardeschi of Toronto FC, coffee culture in the United States is a significant culture shock. The former Juventus midfielder is having a strong 2024 season in an otherwise mediocre year for TFC.

Bernardeschi took time during the All-Star break to discuss certain cultural habits that starkly contrast between Italians and Americans, in this case, drinking coffee.

In Italy, coffee is more than just a drink; it’s a social activity and a mark of local identity. The traditional Italian coffee menu includes variations like cappuccino, usually enjoyed only in the morning, and macchiato, an espresso “stained” with a small amount of milk. While Italians might savor a caffè latte or cappuccino for breakfast, ordering these after 11 AM is considered unusual. The classic Italian practice is to drink coffee at designated times, often starting the day with a quick espresso and later enjoying a macchiato or a caffè lungo.

Federico Bernardeschi talks coffee habits

In a video shot while Federico Bernardeschi was walking the streets in the United States, the 30-year-old discussed how Italians enjoy coffee, saying, “After 11 in the morning, it’s illegal in Italy to drink cappuccino. You’re going to jail, right away!” Bernardeschi said jokingly.

He also shared his thoughts on how Americans don’t fully appreciate coffee, stating, “The concept about coffee in America is… is different. In Italy, you take a coffee with your friends, talking in a bar, taste the coffee, enjoy, 20-30 minute conversations. In America, you bring your coffee in a big cup, and you walk on the street with it. You don’t have time to do anything.”

Toronto FC is currently in the MLS playoffs but has an underwhelming 9-14-3 record at the Leagues Cup break. Bernardeschi continues to be the club’s top player, though TFC has struggled to maximize the talent of their team.