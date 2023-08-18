Tottenham and Manchester United face off this Saturday, August 19 for the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It is one of the most interesting games of the weekend as two strong teams face each other. On one side, we have Tottenham, who are embarking on their initial matches following the departure of Harry Kane – the team’s star player in recent years.
The Hotspurs‘ first game was a hard-fought draw against Brentford, and now they are looking for their first win of the tournament. Their rivals will be Manchester United, who started with a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton and now seek to continue on the path of victory.
Tottenham vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 2:30 AM (August 20)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Egypt: 6:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
Greece: 7:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:30 AM (August 20)
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Kenya: 7:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 AM (August 20)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 4:30 AM (August 20)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Philippines: 12:30 AM (August 20)
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 AM (August 20)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Tottenham vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sports
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+, GUIGO, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: Channel+ Foot
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 2
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live
Israel: Sports 1
Italy: Sky Sport Summer, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport OTT 2
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 2, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC.