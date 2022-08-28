Toulouse will receive PSG for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

Paris Saint-Germain will visit Toulouse in a game valid for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream in the United States. You can watch it through FuboTV (free trial) in the US.

The leaders come from a 1-1 draw against Monaco which, although it allowed them to retain the lead, also gave other teams room to match them. They now share the top with Marseille and Lens. But of course, PSG's idea this season is to be champions, and for that it is necessary to return to victory.

Toulouse have had a regular start in this Ligue 1 2022/2023. With 5 points, the product of 1 win, 2 draws and 1 loss, they are in the middle of the standings and at the moment far from the qualification zone for the international cups, which could well be a goal for this team. A win would allow them to get closer, although even a draw would be fine for them.

Toulouse vs PSG: Date

This 2022/2023 League 1 Matchday 5 game between Toulouse and PSG that will take place at the Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse, France will be played on Wednesday, 31 August at 3:00 PM (ET).

Toulouse vs PSG: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Toulouse vs PSG

Toulouse and PSG will play this 2022/2023 Ligue 1 Matchday 5 game this Wednesday, August 31 at 3:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS.

