Jurgen Klopp’s side is set to lose Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to the Africa Cup of Nations and want to add some firepower to their attack in January.

Liverpool wants to climb the standings of the Premier League and they are not letting the Africa Cup of Nations stand in their way. The Reds sit third in the standings and need to gain ground fast on Manchester City, who are 10 points clear of second place Chelsea.

According to EuroSport, Liverpool have identified their prime winter target for the January transfer window and are ready to shell out as much as $80 million to sign him. The attacker in question is FC Porto winger Luis Diaz.

The Colombian winger has a contract with Porto until the end of the 2024 season and has 12 goals in 15 games for the Portuguese giants this season. Here is more on Liverpool’s January target man to fill in for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Liverpool after Luis Diaz of FC Porto

Luis Diaz has been with FC Porto since 2019 and has 24 goals in 74 games for the club and has won three domestic titles. Diaz arrived in Portugal from Colombian powerhouse Junior and before that began his career at Barranquilla in the second division.

Diaz is also on the Colombian national team and has registered 7 goals in 31 caps for the side. His last goal came against Chile in World Cup qualification in 3-1 win in September 2021.

