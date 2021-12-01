Ralf Rangnick will take over Manchester United, despite still waiting on a work permit, it does not seem feasible that it won’t be granted. Despite a rather strong start to their season the Red Devil’s quickly fell apart and languish in eighth place in the Premier League with a .500 record.

After the removal of Ole Gunnar Solskjær at the helm of the team, Ralf Rangnick was brought in as an interim on November 29th. Rangnick last coached at RB Leipzig in 2019 and was working at Lokomotiv Moscow as the clubs’ sports and development manager before accepting his interim role at Manchester United.

Now according to Bild, Rangnick has already put forth a name to the United brass to sign in the summer as part of Manchester United’s rebuilding project. The player in question is Timo Werner who Rangnick coached at RB Leipzig.

Timo Werner to Manchester United?

Timo Werner and Ralf Rangnick have a history that dates back to when Rangnick signed Werner from Stuttgart in 2016. While at RB Leipzig Werner exploded and scored 78 goals in 127 Bundesliga matches a far cry from his 7 goals in 43 games at Chelsea.

During the time Rangnick coached Werner the forward scored 19 goals and had 13 assists in 38 games only for one year later to score 28 goals and get his big move to Chelsea. Now reports out of Germany suggest that the new coach and former pupil could reunite given their strong working relationship and the common ground Rangnick has with current Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

