After being dropped for the derby against Manchester City, Ronaldo flew to Portugal where speculation about his future at Old Trafford has begun to circulate.

Transfer Rumor: Where Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo could end up as the Portuguese star looks on his way out of the club

It has been reported that Cristiano Ronaldo was not happy at all at being dropped from the first team of Manchester United for their derby defeat to Manchester City by 4-1. The badly outplayed Red Devils could have used Ronaldo as they simply could not keep up.

Ralf Rangnick’s reasoning was that he wanted “fresh legs” for the match, but it did not pay off and sunk United even more to the criticism of the press. Manchester United have now dropped to fifth place in the standings.

According to The Sun the 37-year-old star had been suffering a hip injury and that was the reason Ronaldo flew to Portugal, so the warmer weather would help him heal. Nonetheless being left off such a big match has fueled talk of a summer exit for Cristiano Ronaldo, here are 5 rumored destinations.

Where could Cristiano Ronaldo go if he leaves Manchester United?

The Sun is reporting 5 clubs that could take Ronaldo as the signs that he will not stay past this season increase. Sporting Lisbon has long been rumored for a return for Ronaldo, especially after his mother stated he could return to his boyhood club.

PSG had an interest in Ronaldo but after what's happening with Lionel Messi, PSG may not be looking at getting aging stars on their roster. Real Madrid also has two major signings on their radar with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé, Ronaldo really doesn’t have a place at Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich seems really farfetched, Bayern is not known for signing aging talents and then there is MLS, which surely would take Cristiano Ronaldo at this stage in his career, although what club is up in the air.

