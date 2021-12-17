Xavi will have one less player on his squad according to reports out of Spain as Barcelona begins the process of getting rid of “dead weight”.

Xavi and his Barcelona adventure has not gotten off to the best of starts, since taking over the club, Barcelona have continued their inconsistent ways. In recent reports the club is looking to fix their dire financial situation by unloading players the Barcelona brass feel have no future at the club.

Marc-André ter Stegen, Sergiño Dest, Ousmane Dembélé, Samuel Umtiti, Philippe Coutinho, Frenkie de Jong, and Luuk de Jong have all been at the center of transfer rumors reported by the Spanish press. Some seem farfetched while others could happen as early as the January transfer window.

Now it has been reported via Sport that Barcelona will finally begin their long-awaited house cleaning and it will begin with on loan Austrian midfielder Yusuf Demir. Here are the details of Barcelona’s first reported cut of the transfer window.

Yusuf Demir set for loan termination at Barcelona

Yusuf Demir has played all of 9 games for the Catalan club and Sport reports Barcelona will not trigger the 10-million-euro transfer buy, instead the club will terminate the agreement in January. Demir showed well under Ronald Koeman but has been a non-factor since Xavi took over the team, despite starting against Benfica in the Champions League.

Yusuf Demir will not be short on offers as Sport also reports the young midfielder, 18, could be on his way to the Bundesliga, as Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht and Bayer Leverkusen are interested. Demir officially belongs to Rapid Vienna who will look to find a club willing to pay the prospects transfer fee.

