Miralem Pjanic’s time in Turkey has not lived up to its expectations and Besiktas are rumored to want to terminate the season long loan and ship Pjanic back to Barcelona.

Miralem Pjanic went on loan to Besiktas from Barcelona in search of playing time and while he has made his way onto the field in Turkey his performances have been wanting. Pjanic has played only 8 matches and has 2 assists for the whole season. Despite going down with an injury, Besiktas expected much more from Pjanic.

Now Zurnal in Serbia is reporting that Pjanic’s time at Besiktas may be coming to an end and the club wants to end the loan and ship the player back to Barcelona. The 31-year-old did not cause much of an impact at Barcelona playing only 19 games last season.

Xavi, who is looking to reenforce his squad for the second half of the season may get Pjanic by default and even though Pjanic may not be in Xavi’s plans the player is reported to be willing to fight for a spot at Barcelona.

It is reported that Miralem Pjanic is keen to win his place on Xavi’s side, after not even given a chance by Ronald Koeman, who was the sole reason why Pjanic left Barcelona in the summer.

If there is a position Xavi should feel comfortable in is in midfield with Sergio Busquets, Nico González, Pedri, Gavi, Riqui Puig and Frenkie de Jong. If Pjanic returns he may find himself in the same situation as before only maybe this time he can convince Xavi if his deal is indeed terminated.

